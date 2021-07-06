Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

