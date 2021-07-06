Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.19 Million in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 54,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $2,862,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

