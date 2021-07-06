Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,414 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

