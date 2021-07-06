KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.28.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MG opened at C$114.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$116.99. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$57.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

