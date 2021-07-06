KeyCorp Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $185.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 17,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

