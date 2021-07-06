Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kidoz from C$2.28 to C$2.23 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

