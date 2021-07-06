Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Financial Review

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

69.7% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -0.57% -0.78% -0.16% Kingsway Financial Services -7.31% 5.89% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.40 $9.33 million $0.33 25.94 Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 1.92 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.55%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.