Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.