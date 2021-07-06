Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

