KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.05. 6,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,765. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.