Klimatas Market Capitalization Achieves $6,769.23 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,769.23 and approximately $702.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

