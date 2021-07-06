Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,933.3 days.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Knight Equity lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. KCG increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

