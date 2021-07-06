Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

