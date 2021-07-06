Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 224.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Noah by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Noah by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,196,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Noah by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $12,858,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

