Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3,159.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,627,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

