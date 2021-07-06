Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.40.
NASDAQ KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.