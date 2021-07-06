Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.75.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,582,000 after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

