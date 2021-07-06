Kusama Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $212.27 or 0.00621500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $163.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00135600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00167017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.90 or 0.99682615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00941566 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.