L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $70,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $215.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,680. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.