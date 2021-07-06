Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

