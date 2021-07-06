Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 115,993 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,993 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 0.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $113,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of WLTW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.