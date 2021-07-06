Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 321,504 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321,504 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $48,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $38,797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

