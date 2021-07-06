Laurion Capital Management LP Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 83.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

