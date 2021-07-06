Laurion Capital Management LP Has $17.82 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4,595.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195,741 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. 168,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

