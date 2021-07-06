Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $23.30 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,295,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RIO traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.05. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
