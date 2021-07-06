Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $12.60 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

