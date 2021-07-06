Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $15.41 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.70. 5,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

