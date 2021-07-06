Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 669,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 387,061 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

GPK stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.