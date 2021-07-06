Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.