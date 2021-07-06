Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,058 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Phreesia worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,300 shares of company stock worth $5,593,991. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

