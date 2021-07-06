Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 327,857 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,857 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennametal by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

