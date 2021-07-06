LBRY Credits Market Cap Reaches $13.24 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $578,858.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 46.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.65 or 0.99868624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00948393 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.