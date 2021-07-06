LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of TREE stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $210.93. 212,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.