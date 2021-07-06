Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lendlease Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.00.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.