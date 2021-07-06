LH Capital Markets LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $743,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 46.3% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 645,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Tuesday. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,881. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.