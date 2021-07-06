LH Capital Markets LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

LH Capital Markets LLC trimmed its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. LH Capital Markets LLC’s holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 1,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,326. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

