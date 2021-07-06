LH Capital Markets LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

