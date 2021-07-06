LH Capital Markets LLC Purchases New Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. SVF Investment Corp. 3 accounts for approximately 0.8% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LH Capital Markets LLC owned 2.22% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,219. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

