Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.25. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 11,984 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,495,096 shares of company stock valued at $189,779,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

