Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00006371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $384,721.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00405423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

