LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 5.4% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $17.48 million and $18,053.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,043,437,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,469,543 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

