Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,892,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

