Lodge Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 139,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

