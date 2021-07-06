LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

