Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,780. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $274.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

