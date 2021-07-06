Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $2,241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,201. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,301.19. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.