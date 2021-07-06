Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.16. 8,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,483. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $162.79 and a 1-year high of $239.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

