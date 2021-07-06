Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.07. 97,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,855. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.