Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Luby’s stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Luby’s has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

Get Luby's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.