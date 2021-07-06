Lympo Market Token Hits Market Capitalization of $11.58 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $11.58 million and $1.20 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00135549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,224.69 or 1.00281935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00943062 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

