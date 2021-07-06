LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for LyondellBasell for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The buyout has expanded LyondellBasell's compounding business and created a platform for future growth with reach into additional high-growth markets. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also allow the company to expand core businesses. The company is also committed toward boosting shareholders’ returns, leveraging healthy cash flows. “

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $103.61 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.